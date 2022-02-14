Camaro Shock and Steel Edition is available again

If you missed out on the Chevy Camaro Shock and Steel Special Edition, you're in luck. Chevrolet has made it available to order again on 2022 model year cars. The appearance package had been offered for the 2020 model year, but was discontinued in 2021 having spent just one year on the order sheets.

However, as GM Authority reports, the package is back, and at a discount even. For 2022 Camaros, checking off RPO code B2E will cost $2,995. (Back in 2020, equipping your car with some Shock and Steel would've cost $3,495, so those who waited can now save 500 clams.)

Shock and Steel equips coupe and convertible 2LT, 3LT and 2SS trim levels with unique 20-inch wheels, a rear stanchion spoiler, and a black-and-shock-yellow stripe kit. Additional cosmetic changes include side mirrors painted in Carbon Flash, a black fuel filler door with a carbon fiber insert, and yellow-painted brake calipers. Inside, owners will sit down to carbon fiber trim on their instrument panel molding, black suede knee bolsters, and unique floor mats.

2LT and 3LT trim levels equipped with Shock and Steel are automatically upgraded to the RS package, which nets a decklid lip spoiler, tinted LED taillights, an RS grelle and black bowtie badges front and rear.

Chevrolet is offering the package in four colors: Black, Rapid Blue, Satin Steel Metallic, and Summit White. In its previous incarnation, Shock and Steel was available with the Shock paint color, but since that electric yellow has been discontinued, the new Rapid Blue takes its place. However, like on Shock, the flanking stripes that are normally yellow are instead silver. You can match them with any interior color you want, as long as it's black.

While we lament the Shock color, one of the rare, truly interesting OEM palette options in recent years, the Shock and Steel package means you can still have a little bit of highlighter yellow on your Camaro.