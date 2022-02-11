BMW iX M60 Super Bowl ad stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek as retired Greek gods

The automaker ad spends for the Super Bowl keep on coming. BMW has revealed their spot ahead of Sunday's game and, like GM, they are emphasizing EVs. The commercial is for the iX electric crossover, but it also brings in some star power, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Zeus and Hera from Greek mythology.

Unlike GM's EV-centric ad, this one does a better job of tying in the actual vehicle with the notion of electric propulsion. Whereas the GM spot focused more on recycling jokes from Dr. Evil and his gang, the BMW spot at least features a protagonist who is known for shooting lightning from his hand.

Ol' Zeus, the god of thunder, is hanging up the toga and retiring to Palm Springs with his wife Hera. But instead of peace and quiet, he has annoying neighbors constantly asking him to recharge their electric hedge trimmers and golf carts with a jolt from his fingertips.