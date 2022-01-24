2023 Aston Martin DBX S shows its muscular-looking profile

Aston Martin is slowly taking the wraps off of a more powerful evolution of the DBX. Possibly assigned the S suffix, the hot-rodded family-hauler will stand proud as the world's most powerful luxury SUV when it makes its official debut online on February 1, 2022.

The model remains shrouded in darkness, but the latest preview image published by the British firm is a lot more informative than the video it previously released. We can tell several styling cues differentiate the S and the regular DBX, including model-specific wheels and a bigger roof-mounted spoiler. It also looks like the quicker and more powerful variant rides lower, which hints at a series of suspension tweaks.

As we've previously reported, the DBX S will likely land with a V8 engine rather than with a V12. Specifications haven't been released yet, but Aston Martin pledged that it designed the model as "the world's most powerful luxury SUV," a crown that will require over 670 horsepower to claim. We're guessing that the eight-cylinder in question will be a version of the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter found in the standard DBX, among other Aston Martin models. It will be twin-turbocharged, and it will spin the four wheels via an automatic transmission; nothing suggests that the S will be a hardcore, track-ready machine with a seven-speed manual transmission and a gutted interior.

More information about the 2023 Aston Martin DBX S (assuming that's indeed what it's called) will emerge in the coming days, and its full reveal is scheduled for February 1, 2022. Sales should start shortly after with a base price pegged somewhere north of $180,000.

