Aston Martin previews 'world's most powerful luxury SUV'

Aston Martin is preparing to expand the DBX lineup with what it promises will stand proud as "the world's most powerful luxury SUV." Concrete details remain few and far between, but the British firm released a short video to preview the mysterious new model.

Posted on Aston Martin's official social media channels, the 13-second flick shows a sporty-looking wheel design, a piece of carbon fiber interior trim, and the company's wing-shaped logo embroidered into a headrest. What's perhaps more telling is the engine revving in the background. While previous rumors claimed that the spicier DBX would get a V12 engine, this one sounds a lot like a V8 to our ears.

If the DBX S — a name that hasn't been confirmed for production yet — indeed lands with a V8, the unit will certainly be an evolution of the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged engine that powers the standard model. It develops 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque in its regular state of tune; how much power it will make in the S is still up in the air. AMG pushes it to 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque in the GLE63 S and the GLS63 S (which are sitting out the 2022 model year), but those figures wouldn't give the DBX access to the power crown; Porsche's Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid has 670 horsepower and it qualifies for the "luxury SUV" label.

Expecting an output of 670-plus horsepower isn't unreasonable, though crossing your fingers for the 720-horsepower V8 from the GT Black Series is likely wishful thinking, plus the usual assortment of chassis, suspension, and braking system upgrades needed to keep the cavalry in check. Aston Martin's preview hints that visual modifications inside and out will be part of the performance-oriented package as well.

Intrigued? So are well. We won't have to wait long to find out: the next DBX variant will make its debut on February 1, 2022.

