2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series revealed in photos

Cadillac teased us earlier this week about an Escalade V, and now it’s here. Say hello to the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series.

Unfortunately, the name and these photos are all Cadillac is going to reveal today. It says that specs and further information will come “in spring 2022.” Yes, that means we’ll need to wait to see exactly what sort of monstrous engine is under the hood of this behemoth — current signs point to it being the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 found in the CT5-V Blackwing, but there’s no confirmation of that.

At the very least, these photos give us a look at the visual changes Cadillac has made to the Escalade V-Series. It gets a revised front bumper with a spitter-like treatment to the leading front edge. Just above that, an additional mesh grille mimics the main grille up above. The LED running lights are housed in new vent-like fixtures. Cadillac adds an obvious “V” badge on the front doors. Also visible from the side are new dark gray-painted wheels and big brakes and red-painted calipers. Those wheels appear to be wrapped in what we think are Bridgestone Alenza tires — there are summer performance versions of the Alenza, so we can hope that’s what this Escalade is running.

From the rear, the Escalade V-Series appears to be fitted with a new rear bumper. This makes room for a funky quad exhaust with squared-off tips and an extra-odd-looking faux diffuser. Once again, the “V” logo is found out back.

Both of these Escalades shown here are standard length models, but we’re not betting against Cadillac offering the V-Series in its extended ESV length, too.

The only interior photo shows a close-up of the steering wheel that is also wearing the “V” logo. Beyond these photos, Cadillac released another teaser video (above) that allows another listen to the V8 under this SUV’s hood. It also includes a quick shot of the tachometer, in which we can make out an approximately 6,200-rpm redline. We’ll need to wait until later this year to learn the rest of the details behind Cadillac’s first Escalade V-Series.

