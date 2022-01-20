Cadillac teases new Escalade V Series

Cadillac sent out a whopper of a teaser video Thursday, doing everything short of confirming the existence of the long-rumored Escalade V. Even better, this video clip makes it pretty clear that this new range-topping performance model will be powered by an old-fashioned V8.

The unmistakable upright lighting signature and sheer height above the other cars shadowed here all but confirm that we're looking at an Escalade, which is already sold with GM's 420-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8. Why does that matter? Well, V Series Cadillacs aren't known for shipping with the same power as bone-stock models, and that means we're likely going to see some sort of power bump on this mystery V model.

What form will that take? Well, we're not quite expecting Blackwing levels of power here — "V" and "Blackwing" mean very different things now — so while it's possible the V will be supercharged, it's not exactly a foregone conclusion. It's also not entirely outside the realm of possibility that the V has merely been tuned to sound like it's packing a V8. Cadillac does have twin-turbocharged V6s at its disposal, after all, though the cost associated with mating one to a whole new platform just for a mid-grade performance offering makes that proposition rather dubious.

And let's not forget that the Corvette exists. The 6.2-liter V8 in that application makes a healthy 495 horsepower — 75 more ponies than you get with its standard V8. That sounds about right for an Escalade V, if you ask us. But will it be enough to attract buyers? Paired with GM's latest adaptive suspension tech, the Escalade V should carry its considerable heft with aplomb. We're curious to see exactly what Caddy has in store.

