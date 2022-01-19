Tire Rack's Wheel Clearance event is back!

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tire Rack is back with another Wheel Clearance event to help make this frigid winter a bit more bearable. They've even got some deals on Firestone and Goodyear tires, too. If you've been keeping an eye out for wheel or tire deals, these great offers are well worth a look. Check out the selection of deals below.

Wheel Clearance Event

This deal is about as straightforward as they come: Only as long as supplies last, you can take up to 50% off a selection of wheels at Tire Rack. Be sure to "shop by vehicle" to make sure the wheels you choose are compatible with your vehicle. Learn more and start your search right here.

Get $66 back by mail on Bridgestone and Firestone purchases of $450 or more

Looking for some tires instead? If you have a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card, you can use it to become eligible for a $66 CFNA Visa prepaid card by mail when you buy any Bridgestone or Firestone tires worth $450 or more until February 28. Check out Tire Rack's in-stock inventory for eligible tires and learn more right here.

Get up to $100 back from Goodyear or up to $200 when you use your Goodyear credit card

Last but not least, if you're all about the Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until March 31. You can increase your rebate by another $100 if you have a Goodyear Credit Card you'd like to use on the purchase. You can learn more and see the eligible tires right here.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

