Custom BMW R 18 bikes imagine sporty, retro takes on the cruiser

BMW's retro R 18 boxer-powered motorcycle is already a striking bike, but it can be even more so, as proven by these custom motorcycles. They were built in collaboration between BMW's Italian division and some Italian motorcycle customizers, and they will be shown at the Verona Motor Bike Expo.

The most immediately eye-catching is the R 18 M, shown at top. This build was led by Italian magazine LowRide. And with a name like M, as well as the associated red, blue and purple color scheme, it's a sportier version of the big cruiser. The powertrain is unchanged, but it has apparently been made lighter, and the suspension has been changed. Among some of the highlights are a custom exhaust and plenty of carbon fiber accents.