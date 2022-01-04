2022 Ford F-150 Lightning configurator and order guide now live

Hot on the heels of announcing that it will double its production target for the 2022 F-150 Lighting, Ford has pushed the new electric pickup's configuration tool live for the general public to play around with. It showcases everything from the work-spec Pro model all the way on up to the Platinum.

From our brief time fiddling with the configurator, we've found it somewhat sparsely populated. We expect that will improve as Ford gets closer to delivering the first retail units in 2022. If you'd like to explore the packaging information and options more thoroughly, F150gen14.com has PDF copies available for your perusal.

That said, checking a bunch of boxes on a Platinum model will still get you precariously close to six-figure territory. The $100,000 F-150 may not exist just yet, but we're certainly creeping close to that particular bogey. The configurator details both the standard-range and extended-range battery packs, with the extended-range pack optional on the two lower trims (for $19,500 and $10,000, respectively) and included on the Platinum. The standard-range version makes 426 horsepower, while the extended-range model boasts 563 hp; both have 775 pound-feet of torque. For the larger-battery version, Ford estimates a 0–60 time in the mid-4-second range.

The first wave of reservation holders will be able to finalize their 2022 Lightning orders starting Thursday, Ford said, with later reservation windows opening as each wave secures its orders. Don't have a reservation? Dealers will inevitably end up with unsold units, but don't count on being able to custom-order a Lightning any earlier than the 2023 model year. It could be even longer if demand continues at this pace.

