10 great gift ideas for your car-obsessed kiddo

The year has flown by, and it's already gift-giving season again. If you're looking for some last-minute gifts for a car-obsessed kid in your life (or maybe just a kid at heart), we've got some great ideas for you to consider below.

Key Features

Includes 30 components for track building

3 stunting routes to choose from

External storage compartments are built-in to hold the different components as well as extra room for components you may already have

Tracks and connectors are, of course, compatible with other Hot Wheels sets

1 starting vehicle included

Great all-in-one gift for kids 6 years and older

Hot Wheels have been outrageously popular for decades, and there's a good reason: They're really fun. This track-building pack is a great starter kit for someone who wants to hit the ground running with multiple options to create some epic Hot Wheels tracks. It includes 30 track components and a Hot Wheels vehicle to get you started. It'll even hold some extra components you might already own.

Key Features

579-piece set

2-in-1 kit can be built into a Chevy Corvette ZR1 or a Hot Rod replica model

The Corvette build measures over 3" high, 11" long and 4" wide

The Hot Rod build measures over 3" high, 9" long and 4" wide

For kids 9 and older

This LEGO Technic set is one of our favorites because it's a great bang for the buck. Any good LEGO kit is going to be a blast, but this 579-piece two-in-one set is special because it can be built into the iconic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 or a Hot Rod, depending on your mood. Because of the small pieces involved, this one might not be the best choice for the really little ones in your life, but it's made for kids 9 and older and would likely be a fun challenge for nearly any LEGO builder out there.

Key Features

7" tall transformable figure

Transforms between humanoid form and armored semi-truck form

Comes with a blaster accessory and axe/shield accessory, combinable to create a larger weapon

Compatible with other figures across the War for Cybertron line

Much like its namesake, this Transformers action figure is more than meets the eye. The 7" tall toy can go through a 27-step transformation process to become the iconic Optimus Prime semi we all know and love. In fact, even its add-on weapons combine and transform. If you have a child in your life who loves action figures, cars, cartoons, or all of the above, they'll probably love this take on the leader of the Autobots.

Key Features

Officially licensed Lamborghini Aventador ride-on toy

Features LED headlights, horn and engine sounds and hydraulic powered doors that open like a real Lamborghini

Can be operated independently by your child or be driven by remote control for younger passengers

Features two 25W motors and 12 V rechargeable batteries

Batteries fully charge in 8-12 hours and provide 1-2 hours of drive time at speeds of 0.7-2.2 mph

Maximum load capacity is 66 lbs

Meant for children ages 3-6

Does your child deserve only the finest luxury ride-on vehicle? Well, you won't find much better than this officially licensed Lamborghini Aventador. Don't worry, it only hits 2.2 mph and it can even be remote controlled if you don't want to give free driving reign just yet. Not only is this toy fully featured, it also comes in 8 super stylish colors, which is arguably the most important thing.

Key Features

Includes more than 16 feet of track

Kit features motorized boosters, hairpin turns and a crash zone

Tons of "parking spaces" making it great for storage

Comes with one Hot Wheels vehicle

Another Hot Wheels track kit, this one comes with 16 feet of customizable track and is obviously made for close calls and exciting crashes. Just like the other kit earlier in our list, it includes one vehicle to get you started if you're new to the Hot Wheels game and also includes plenty of storage for other cars you may already have (or be planning on getting in the future).

Key Features

Dipping these cars in warm water changes the color/design of the vehicle while cold water changes them back again

Five Hot Wheels included

Compatible with Color Shifters and Hot Wheels play sets

For kids 3 years and older

If you're planning on picking up a Hot Wheels track kit for the holidays, you might want to consider grabbing a few extra cars to go with it. These color-changing cars are a blast from the past. Simply dip them in warm water to change the color and even unveil hidden designs, then dip them into cold water to change them back. This "tech" has been around for decades but for a kid, it never gets old.

Key Features

Features 2 different tracks

Launches up to 6 Paw Patrol True Metal vehicles at the same time

Comes with 2 True Metal die-cast Chase and Marshall preschool vehicles

Covered by the Spin Master Care Commitment

If you're a parent of a young child, you already know all about Paw Patrol. These fire-fighting, city-protecting pups obviously need some top-tier vehicles to get them to their emergencies, so this kit not only includes 2 pack-in vehicles (for the characters Chase and Marshall) but it can launch up to 4 additional True Metal Paw Patrol vehicles at the same time as well. The best part about this set is that it's covered by the Spin Master Care Commitment, which you can read about here.

Key Features

For Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One

Includes over 500 drivable in-game vehicles

Set in the diverse open-world landscapes of Mexico

Hundreds of challenges to complete

Also available for PC

In 2021, kids aren't just playing with toys anymore, but also exploring virtual worlds through video games. If your kid loves digitally racing and plays games on an Xbox console or PC, Forza Horizon 5 is a gift that's sure to go over well. The game features over 500 cars to unlock and a fully-realized open world to explore. The game looks great, plays great, and can be as easy or complex as the player desires, making it a good choice for players of all skill levels. Importantly, the game is also rated E for Everyone.

Key Features

Includes hours worth of games for any long trip

Comes with countdown cards to help learn geography

Includes several popular games like hangman, connect 5, battleship, dots, categories, license plate hunt, tic tac toe, the alphabet game, visual scavenger hunt, a challenge hunt and more

4 dry erase markers are included in different colors for drawing faces, creating emojis and filling in a blank map of the U.S., also included

Everything can be stored inside one handy kit

Planning a family road trip in the future? This could be a great way to keep the kids occupied in the back seat. Not only does it includes hours-worth of classic games like hangman, battleship, license plate hunt and more, it also comes with learning tools like a blank map of the U.S. and dry erase markers. Best of all, it all packs away cleanly into one handy kit.

Key Features

Offers a full virtual reality experience thanks to a strong internal processor and high resolution display

Can be used for passive entertainment like immersive 3D video or active entertainment like full virtual reality gaming

Includes 3D cinematic sound

No computer or mobile device is required — this headset is an all-in-one wireless device

Requires wireless internet access and the free Oculus app for set up

Can connect to PC if you have one to unlock more possibilities, but it isn't required

Last but certainly not least, if a child in your life is dying for a top-tier, cream of the crop racing experience, you can do no better than downloading a racing game for a virtual reality headset like this one. These headsets take gaming to the next level and beyond, putting the player right in the driver's seat, literally, without them ever having to leave the safety of their living room. The best part about the Quest 2 is that it doesn't require a PC or even a mobile phone to function; it's a fully self-contained device. Which means if you pick one up, you can pretty much just unbox it, put it on, and after a short set-up you're off to the races. Like it or not, the metaverse is coming for us all, so this could be a great way for a loved one (or even yourself) to start exploring the brave new virtual world.