Polaris reveals electric Ranger XP Kinetic side-by-side

Polaris introduced an electric version of the Ranger XP side-by-side that it developed jointly with Zero Motorcycles. Offered only with three seats, the battery-powered Ranger XP Kinetic boasts surprising horsepower and torque numbers and a powertrain that's almost completely silent.

Many members of the side-by-side segment offer more power than you might assume given their golf cart-like proportions, and the Ranger XP Kinetic is no exception. Its electric motor develops 110 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, figures about on par with a four-cylinder-powered 1999 Jeep Wrangler. It's also capable of towing up to 2,500 pounds or hauling 1,250 pounds. Polaris notes that the quiet powertrain unlocks several advantages: hunters notably gain the ability of going to their favorite hunting spot without being heard from several hundred yards away. Alternatively, if you're an early bird, you'll be able to start your Ranger without waking up the neighbors or family.

At launch, buyers will have two trim levels called Premium and Ultimate from which to choose. The former is equipped with a 14.9-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that provides a maximum driving range of 45 miles. The latter gains a 29.8-kilowatt-hour pack that stores enough juice for an 80-mile maximum range. Ultimate models also receive a seven-inch touchscreen and dashboard-mounted speakers. Buyers can charge the battery pack in approximately five hours by plugging the Ranger XP Kinetic into a 240-volt outlet.

The gasoline-powered Ranger's all-terrain prowess carries over to the Kinetic. Fitted with 29-inch tires, it offers 14 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of suspension travel and a full underbody skid plate. Polaris also installed a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo box, and it developed a new shifter specifically for the EV with high, low, neutral and park positions, plus a switch that's used to select forward or reverse. Users will also have three drive modes to choose from: Eco+, Standard, and Sport. The first curbs torque and top speed for maximum range. The second dials in a level of throttle response suited to daily tasks, while the third unlocks the Kinetic's full potential.

Polaris dealers are already taking orders for the Ranger XP Kinetic and deliveries are scheduled to start in the summer of 2022. Pricing for the Premium model starts at $24,999 while the Ultimate trim will set you back $29,999. Clearly, the price penalty associated with going electric doesn't disappear in the side-by-side world. Stick to the gasoline-burning engine and the less powerful Ranger XP 1000 Premium costs $18,799. As a trade-off, Polaris expects the Kinetic will cost about 70% less to maintain than a comparable gasoline-powered model.

