Zero Motorcycles launches limited-edition DSR on Earth Day

Electric motorcycles are a great way to enjoy the great outdoors with zero emissions and just a wee bit of noise from their near-silent operation. Zero Motorcycles is looking to capitalize on the earth-friendly qualifications of its DSR electric dual-sport motorcycle by launching on Earth Day a new limited-edition model that celebrates the brand's 15-year anniversary.

The limited-edition DSR is available in five colors inspired by nature, and you can see them in our gallery above. The colors are Volcano (black), Snow (white), Mojave (light brown), green and orange. With each sale of the $15,495 bike, Zero Motorcycles will make a $500 donation to the National Forest Foundation. Proceeds of these donations "will be divided between National Forest Foundation projects that improve, restore, and make ecologically sustainable trail systems for Powersports enthusiasts across the country," according to the company.

"Our bikes are an incredible way to experience off-road riding, including in America’s National Forests, and we stand with the National Forest Foundation in their mission to guarantee access to those lands for future generations," Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel said in a statement.

It's not clear exactly how many of these 15th Anniversary DSRs Zero will sell, but they are "available for order in limited quantities starting today, while supplies last." The Zero Motorcycles DSR is powered by the the brand's Z-Force 75-7 motor, which spins out 70 horsepower and 116 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to push the dual sport to a top speed of 102 miles per hour. A 14.4-kWh battery pack provides a range of up to 163 miles per charge.

