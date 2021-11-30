2022 Chevy Silverado gets revised engine lineup

Seems the 2022 Chevy Silverado lineup isn't fully finalized, with GM Authority reporting the automaker is swapping some engine options around on Trail Boss trims.

At the moment, the Custom Trail Boss trim comes standard with the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was upgraded to offer 310 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, a massive increase of 92 lb-ft over the 2021 version of the engine. The single optional engine is the 6.2-liter EcoTec V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. GMA says Chevrolet will add the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six diesel and its 277 hp and 460 lb-ft as an option. Based on the engine price differential on the LT trim, checking the diesel box could add about $2,400 to the MSRP of the Custom Trail Boss.

The other change comes four steps up the ladder with the Silverado LT Trail Boss. At the moment it comes with the 5.3-liter V8 standard, which produces 355 hp and 383 lb-ft. The LT Trail Boss offers the 6.2-liter V8 and Duramax diesel as upgrades. We're told the 2.7-liter four-cylinder will become the standard engine here just like it is on the Custom Trail Boss and the standard LT trim. Going back to the engine price difference on the LT, making the 2.7-liter the standard engine on the LT Trail Boss could drop that truck's MSRP by $1,400. As a reminder, the inline-four shifts through an eight-speed automatic transmission; the other engines all get GM's 10-speed automatic.

The changes haven't been applied to the Chevy configurator yet, the fully refreshed trucks not making their way to dealer lots until the spring of 2022. The changes are reflected in the 2022 Silverado fleet order guide, though. Meanwhile, anyone trying to get the current standard engines needs to source one of the stopgap Silverado Limited models holding down the fort until the properly overhauled units arrive — if they can find one.

Related video: