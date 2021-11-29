The Genesis G90 flagship sedan underwent a pretty major refresh only a few years ago, and now it's getting what seems to be a completely new generation. For now, Genesis is only showing the outside, but it looks very promising, especially in the context of the brand's other impressive offerings.

On the whole, the car looks much lower and wider than the somewhat tall and stately current model. The nose looks longer, too. And speaking of the nose, it actually has a smaller (at least proportionally) main grille, which has two layers of mesh patterns. The headlights are truly split units and line up with the fender-mounted turn signals. Also noteworthy is the fact that the hood is a clamshell that stretches all the way to the grille, lights and wheels, minimizing cut lines.

Down the sides, there's a significant amount of tumblehome, which further emphasizes the car's width, as do the pronounced wheel arches. The panels are very clean with subtle trim and lines that stretch from stem to stern. This look is complemented by the flush-fitting door handles. The tail has split taillights with large sections for additional lighting needs, and they meet up nicely with the cut lines for the fender.

We sadly don't get to see inside the G90 yet, but it should be gorgeous based on other recent Genesis models. It will likely continue to use a twin-turbo V6 like the current one. It's possible the 5.0-liter V8 could still be offered, but that seems unlikely. Rear- and all-wheel drive should be on offer along with an eight-speed automatic transmission. More information on specs and interior design will come later.

Related Video: