2022 Nissan Versa starts at $16,062, a $100 increase

Nissan deemed the 2021 Versa so well prepared for 2022 that the automaker has only made one change to the subcompact sedan: plumping the price a bit. All Versas here are powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque pushing that output to the front wheels. There are three trims, the entry-level S offered with a five-speed manual transmission and Nissan's continuously variable Xtronic transmission, the SV and SR sold with the CVT alone. The S with the five-speed starts at $15,087 plus a $975 destination fee, for $16,062 total. That's $107 more than the 2021 version. Upgrading to the Xtronic, which improves fuel economy from 27 city, 35 highway, 30 combined to 32 city, 40 highway, 35 combined, costs $17,725, a $100 increase over 2021.

The Versa SV starts at $18,865, the Versa SR at $19,465, both of those prices representing a $100 bump over 2021.

For all of the Versa's what-you-see-is-what-you-get simplicity, the sedan has resonated with buyers after the redesign for the 2020 model year. With the Toyota Yaris and Honda Fit gone, the Versa has towered over the segment when it comes to sales, putting up numbers in line with the figures from 2019 and crushing the Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent. The Versa has a few niceties the competition doesn’t provide as standard, particularly in the safety department. Automatic emergency braking is standard, and not only covers the front, but uniquely the rear as well. Lane-departure warning and automatic high-beams are also standard. Climb up to the top SR trim, and convenience features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, proximity entry and push-button start, LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, blind-spot warning, rear-cross traffic alert and rear door alert put a gleam on the Versa's price frugality.

