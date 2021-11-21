Chevrolet Silverado getting regular-cab short-box option for 2022

Chevrolet will make the regular-cab version of the hot-selling Silverado available with a short box for the 2022 model year, according to a recent report. While this configuration is already offered in several global markets, it hasn't been part of the American range for years.

Citing a company spokesperson, The Drive reported that buyers shopping for a regular-cab Silverado will soon be asked to choose between a standard and a long bed. "Standard" refers to the shorter of the two boxes; shown above, it's an option in markets like the Middle East and Latin America. However, while customers there have several trim levels to choose from, the short box will only be offered on the Work Truck (WT) variant in the United States. That's the cheapest and most basic Silverado that's configured as, well, a rather rudimentary work truck.

Details like pricing and specifications haven't been released yet. We're guessing that the short-box truck's equipment list will largely mirror the long-box model's. If that's accurate, it will come standard with rear-wheel-drive and a 4.3-liter EcoTec V6 engine rated at 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel-drive, a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and a 5.3-liter EcoTec V8 will be found on the list of extra-cost options. Don't look for wood interior trim, soft leather, and a bundle of technology features that rivals a luxury sedan's; the WT settles for 17-inch steel wheels, black bumpers, cloth upholstery, manual windows (yes, those still exist!), and a two-speaker sound system.

Expect an official announcement from Chevrolet in the coming weeks. Pricing for the WT shorty should start around $30,000.

