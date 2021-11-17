2022 Jeep Renegade gains Altitude trim and a host of small changes

Jeep has applied a touch of polish to the 2022 Renegade. As we've seen with other brands among Stellantis' U.S. arm, there appears to be some rationalization planned for next year; we're told only the Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk trims will make it past the New Year. That's half the number of trims on the Renegade configurator at the time of writing, eliminating the Freedom, Jeepster, 80th Anniversary and Islander.

Also, there's some drivetrain switcheroo. Only the Sport will be available in front-wheel drive next year, the other three are four-wheel-drive only. That means in 2022 the Sport gains a front-wheel-drive trim and the Latitude loses its current front-wheel-drive trim. We don't know pricing yet, but next year's Sport could start at $1,500 less than it is now, while the base Latitude could be at least $1,500 more expensive than in 2021.

The Sport and Latitude will get the automaker's 8.4-inch touchscreen and navigation standard. On the 2021 Renegade, the Sport can't be optioned with the larger screen, sticking with the 7-incher, and getting it on the Sport requires swapping the 2.4-liter four-cylinder for the 1.3-liter engine and adding the $3,090 Luxury Group. The Limited gets a tweaked design next year, too, including a new grille, new fog lamps and mirror caps, a revised rear valance and standard 18-inch wheels instead of the current 17-inchers.

The smallest model in the brand's lineup gets a new Altitude trim that darkens the Renegade's attitude with gloss black grille rings, badges, daytime running light and turn signal bezels, gloss back side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and rear valence. A quartet of 18-inch gloss black wheels finish the exterior makeover. Inside, deluxe cloth or leather-trimmed seats with Ski Grey accent stitching pair with more gloss black accents and a black headliner.

Finally, the exterior color palette shrinks from 11 colors to seven. Alpine White, Bikini, Black, Colorado Red, Graphite Grey, Slate Blue and Sting-Gray remain. Granite Crystal Metallic, Jetset Blue, Omaha Orange and Glacier call it a game and head for the showers.

Related Video: