The Toyota RAV4 celebrates its 25th anniversary in the U.S. market next year. The crossover that started it all, including giving us the word "crossover," won't stop being a sales success, having minted its ten millionth unit last year. For the moment, Toyota hasn't announced a special model, but we know the carmaker likes to celebrate the milestone with anniversary cars. Until we get more info, the changes for the 2022 RAV4 start with a new SE Hybrid trim. Parked in the tiny space between the XLE and XSE Hybrids, the SE is for buyers who want a little more sport and style than the XLE offers but not all the opulence of the XSE. Considering there's not even $2,000 between the MSRPs of the XLE and XSE, we look forward to finding out how the SE splits the difference.

The SE comes in mono-tone paint colors outside, with fabric-trimmed seats inside, plus the lower-tier seven-inch touchscreen and six audio speakers. Two packages will be available to upgrade the ambience. A Weather Package adds a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, and rain-sensing windshield wipers with a de-icer. The Convenience Package installs a moonroof, a height adjustable power liftgate, and Toyota's Audio Plus that bumps the infotainment touchscreen to nine inches. The SE Hybrid will also offer a Calvary Blue exterior hue, as will the XSE and TRD-Off-Road.

Elsewhere in the lineup, the LE doesn't change except for getting new wheel colors available to certain trims in the Hybrid range, and acquiring the locking glove box and interior LED lamps going into all 2022 RAV4 trims. The XLE Premium and Limited Hybrids get new wheel designs. The XLE and above get restyled and slightly improved headlights, while the XLE Premium and above get new LED fog lights. The XLE and above also get illuminated interior switches. Finally, the XSE Hybrid will sport the vertical taillights that rolled in with the 2021 XSE Prime, and the Limited trim picks up an eight-was power passenger's seat.

Next year's RAV4 goes on sale next month, Toyota says it will release pricing closer to the on-sale date.

