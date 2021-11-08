Ford Performance supercharger gives F-150 700 hp, according to report

As of writing, motorists who want a Ford F-150 with supercar-like power can either wait for the V8-powered Raptor to make a comeback in 2022 or turn to the aftermarket. They'll soon have a third option, according to a recent report: Ford Performance announced a supercharger kit at the 2021 edition of the SEMA show that was developed specifically for the latest generation of the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine.

Enthusiast website Ford Authority explained that Ford needed to develop a new supercharger kit for the 14th-generation F-150 because the available V8 features cylinder deactivation technology. While official information hasn't been released yet, publication learned that the supercharger increases the truck's output to 700 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque; note that achieving those figures requires feeding the eight-cylinder premium gasoline. 0-60 mph reportedly takes under five seconds, which is tremendously fast.

For context, the V8 makes 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque when left stock and naturally-aspirated. The kit that unlocks 300 horses includes a Whipple supercharger, an intercooler, an air inlet hose and the hardware required to install the different parts.

Pricing information and availability haven't been announced; we're still waiting for an official announcement from the Blue Oval. In the meantime, Ford Authority added that the supercharger is covered by a three-year, 30,000-mile warranty and that it doesn't void the factory warranty if it's installed by an authorized dealer because it has been tested and approved by Ford. It's also legal to install in all 50 states.

