Husqvarna Norden 901 is a rally-inspired adventure motorcycle

Husqvarna has finally introduced the production version of the Norden 901 concept it unveiled in 2019. It's an adventure-focused, off-road-ready motorcycle that relies on components supplied by parent company KTM to take the Swedish brand into a new segment of the market.

Visually, very little has changed in the Norden 901's transition from a concept to a production model. What we saw at the EICMA show in 2019 is essentially what we'll get when the motorcycle begins arriving at dealerships in select market in November 2021. It's an evolution of the KTM 890 Adventure, according to Motorcycle News, but it stands out with a brand-specific design defined by more upright fairing and a single round LED headlight. It features a generous amount of ground clearance and skid plates that protect the mechanical components.

Riders can count on a WP Apex long-travel suspension system to take them as far off the beaten path as they're willing to go, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires wrapped around the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels should provide a tremendous amount of grip. Husqvarna has raced in rallies for many years so it knows how to make a motorcycle capable of handling rough terrain. But while these are time-tested components, the Norden 901 also benefits from a long list of technology features designed specifically for off-road riding.

Bosch's clever Cornering ABS technology offers street and off-road modes, for example, and the cornering-sensitive traction control system lets the rider choose one of nine rear-wheel slip profiles, though unlocking this feature requires paying extra for a riding mode called Explorer. Smartphone connectivity is optional as well; it relies on the device to provide navigation directions, among other functions.

Power for the Norden 901 comes from an 889-cubic-centimeter two-cylinder engine that delivers 105 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. Here again, technology plays a big role: Husqvarna fitted a ride-by-wire throttle and an Easy Shift system that lets users shift the six-speed transmission up or down without using the clutch. And, there's a five-gallon fuel tank that gives the motorcycle a maximum riding range of about 250 miles, which is more than many electric cars sold new in 2021. You'll need it to use the 901 the way it was intended.

Husqvarna's Norden 901 will disembark on American shores as a 2022 model. Pricing starts at $13,990.

