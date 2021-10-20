Confirming a long-standing rumor, Porsche announced that the RS version of the track-focused 718 Cayman GT4 is around the corner. It's much quicker than the model it's based on, we're told that it weighs less, and it gains a specific body kit that provides additional downforce.

So far, the only figures released by the Stuttgart-based firm are the model's Nürburgring times. It lapped the 20.8-kilometer track in 7:09.300 and it went around the slightly shorter, 20.6-kilometer track in 7:04.511. While the longer track is now used as a benchmark by carmakers, the time set on the older configuration is telling: the GT4 RS is precisely 23.6 seconds faster than the GT4. That's a massive difference.

Images of a camouflaged pre-production prototype shed some light on how engineers achieved this. We spot a new body kit that includes NACA ducts cut into the hood, air scoops that replace the rear windows and, of course, a huge wing. It also looks like there might be vents added to the front fenders, a feature previously seen on the 911 GT2 RS. It's difficult to tell; that's exactly why the camouflage was installed.

"The GT4 RS is one of the sharpest cars Porsche has ever developed. And, you really have to experience the breathtaking noise it makes for yourself," said race car and development driver Jörg Bergmeister. He reportedly spent over 500 hours helping develop the GT4 RS.

Porsche isn't ready to release technical specifications yet, so we'll need to wait until the GT4 RS makes its official debut to find out what's screaming its heart out behind the seats. While this is pure speculation, we're betting on an evolution of the standard GT4's naturally-aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six. It's rated at 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque in its current tune, though it's reasonable to assume both figures will get a not-insignificant boost. The prototype that lapped the 'Ring was fitted with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

We won't have to wait too long to learn more about the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. Its global unveiling is scheduled for November 2021.

