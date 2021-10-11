During Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin County Fair over the weekend, company CEO Elon Musk announced a whole slew of fun facts about the automaker's new factory in Germany. One of them stood out as quite a bit different from the others, but fits right into Tesla's history of unique non-car-related endeavors. “We’re gonna build a train station that’s right on the property. And then we’re gonna have graffiti murals all throughout the factory, on the outside and everything. So I think that’s gonna be pretty cool. We’ve got some of them already," he said, before getting to the strangest part. "And we’re even gonna have a beer.”

Musk's speech at the GigaFest event can be seen starting around 18 minutes into the video above, highlighted by Teslarati. His GigaBier announcement is around the 30-minute mark. It's not clear whether this beer will only be available at the factory in Germany.

As you can see, the bottle holding the beer may be the most interesting part. It's clearly inspired by the sharp angles of the Cybertruck, unlike the Teslaquila tequila bottle that was in the shape of a lightning bolt. In both cases, it's clear that Tesla's enigmatic CEO likes to surprise and delight his fans with unexpected announcements like these alcoholic beverages, the not-a-flamethrower and even Tesla short shorts.

Far more important to Tesla's actual vehicle design and development path, a brief look into the future was offered when a plant tour revealed what appear to be prototypes for a Model Y crossover fitted with 4680 lithium ion cells in a new pack configuration that would be a structural member of the chassis. Elon replied to a picture on Twitter with the words "Physics ftw" (for the win).

Physics ftw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2021

