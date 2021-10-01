Today is your last chance to win a BMW Z4 M40i and a Miami dream home

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Usually car giveaways are enough. Getting behind the wheels of a vintage Land Cruiser or Mercedes is a dream come true, but sometimes Omaze throws in something extra, like a trip to the Indy 500 or $20,000 cash. This time the extra add-on overshadows the car, a BMW Z4, quite a bit: a 6,060-square-foot, seven-bedroom, six-bathroom house in Miami. The only catch: You have to enter this sweepstakes today.

First, let’s talk about the house. According to Omaze it comes complete with a swimming pool, double rainfall shower, a tub fit for a spa, vaulted ceilings, space for both a gym and office, and a custom kitchen that opens up to the outdoors, where you can cook poolside at your outdoor kitchen.

Don’t want a house in Florida? I don’t blame you, I’m more of a mountain-guy myself. Take the cash option and you’ll instantly become a millionaire and you can buy a house wherever you like.

As far as the car is concerned, here’s what we said about the BMW Z4 M40i when we last drove it:

“The Z4 M40i is powered by BMW's B58 engine, a twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six producing 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The new model gains 47 hp over its predecessor, a significant figure not just because of the car's relatively diminutive footprint, but also because that U.S. horsepower figure is a whopping 50 hp greater than the European number (since Stateside cars aren't saddled with a gasoline particulate filter).

“Slide inside and you're met with BMW's familiar cabin décor touches — that is, a relatively minimalist treatment with reasonably upscale materials befitting its premium price point. But the Z4 also incorporates a bit of standard-issue, 21st century tech you'll find in virtually all luxury cars these days: a digital screen that replaces conventional physical gauges. The screen incorporates a speedometer on the left and tachometer on the right, with a central area that can be used for navigation or alert information. Unlike Audi's virtual dashboard, the layout is essentially fixed, and the departure from conventionally round depictions of gauges may strike some traditionalists (like myself) as a sacrifice compared to a more conventional design; the screen is bright and clear, but the interface leaves much to be desired. At least the new seventh-generation iDrive system works well, and features a large 10.25-inch touchscreen that can also be navigated via a control wheel and surrounding buttons with haptic feedback.

“Also perturbing to traditionalists is the fact that the Z4 is only available with an eight-speed automatic. One BMW rep told us that once the take rate drops below 10%, it becomes all but impossible to justify a three-pedal setup. That said, accelerating onto the Estoril circuit in Sport+ mode reveals a copacetic relationship between the torquey six-cylinder and the eight-speed auto, with plenty of torque to pull the Z4 onto the track.

“A road trip to Portugal's jagged coastline offered a better opportunity to experience the Z4's more natural habitat of traffic-clogged expressways and the occasional empty, winding road. The chassis that felt solid and track-capable is, not surprisingly, more than adequate for spirited canyon driving, taking on the twisting tarmac with confidence and composure. The drivetrain is similarly easygoing, revving with a linear, predictable powerband that makes it easy to exceed the speed limit — it'll hit 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, too. At speed, the Z4 flows with smooth, easy maneuverability, with the prodigious torque peak between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm helping it along considerably. There's a sense of polish to the sensory experience, which is accentuated by the subtle engine sounds enhanced by the optional 12-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon system.

“The mild ECO-PRO drive mode provides softer piped-in exhaust sounds and smoother, predictable shifts. And past the busy commuter arteries near Lisbon and onto the twisting two-lane highway hugging the Atlantic coast, the soft top's quick operation — 10 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph — impressed. Our tester included an optional weave that deflects UV heat. A small baffle keeps turbulent airflow out of the cabin, which remains relatively peaceful as speeds escalate.

“The Z4 has evolved into a more refined, composed convertible that begs to be driven faster and farther. But that's the rub, too. By removing the slip and slide aspect that elevates cars like the flickable Mazda Miata MX-5, the Z4 also removes some of the thrill from the equation. Mature, secure, and surprisingly capable, the new Z4 is more cerebral than visceral. It's a safe play in a shrinking ragtop market with fewer players than ever.”

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Make-A-Wish. According to Omaze, "Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Not only can these wishes help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness, they also fill families, volunteers, medical teams and entire communities with hope. So spread the optimism—your support in the Miami dream house giveaway could help grant future wishes. ”

If you want this opportunity to own this Miami luxury home and a BMW Z4, enter here. The deadline to enter is October 1, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.