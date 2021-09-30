It's a busy time in the world of motorcycles. The annual EICMA show is around the corner, and manufacturers are beginning to share information about the new and updated models that they'll bring to the Italian event. Ducati will make the first of several product announcements on September 30 at 10 a.m. Eastern, and you can stream the unveiling right here; we've embedded the presentation above.

Titled "Your Everyday Wonder," the first of six planned episodes will introduce a bike that will join the Bologna-based firm's range for the 2022 model year. Official details are few and far between, but the title suggests in a not-so-subtle manner that we'll discover a motorcycle designed to be used daily by a wide variety of riders. It could be related to the Scrambler, which is one of the most accessible Ducati models. If that's the case, what will it be? The global Scrambler range already includes about a dozen different variations, including a café racer.

If you're as curious as we are, tune in to the unveiling starting at 10 a.m. Eastern, which is 7:00 a.m. Pacific (and 4:00 p.m. in Italy). Five additional episodes titled "Mark Your Roots," "Rule All Mountains," "A New Fighter in Town," "The Evolution of Speed," and Dream Wilder -DesertX" will be published on Ducati's official YouTube channel every two weeks, at the same time as today's episode, until December 9.

Some of these titles leave little to the imagination; we're guessing the one documenting a new fighter in town will be related to the StreetFighter. Others are more enigmatic. What's nearly certain is that the final episode will showcase the production version of the DesertX concept presented in 2019. It was an off-roader inspired by the Ducati models that have competed in the grueling Paris-Dakar Rally.

