'Chocobo GP,' a 'Final Fantasy' racing game, announced for Nintendo Switch | Gaming roundup

This week in racing game news:

Square-Enix announces 'Chocobo GP' coming to Nintendo Switch

Earlier this week, the video game world was graced with a surprise Nintendo Direct. If you're unaware, Nintendo Directs are essentially just 20- to 50-minute-long hype videos for upcoming Nintendo games. Often, they contain exciting information and trailers for previously unannounced games. This week, in addition to learning about some controversial casting decisions for the upcoming Mario movie, a new 3D Kirby game, and the return of the popular Bayonetta series, we also got an incredibly unexpected announcement in the form of a kart-racer set in the "Final Fantasy" universe called "Chocobo GP."

Believe it or not, this actually isn't even the first "Final Fantasy" kart racer, just the first one in quite a while. Back in 1999, the game "Chocobo Racing" was released for the original Playstation. "Chocobo GP" is a brand new game, however, and based on the trailer, it looks like it's very much attempting to fill the void Nintendo has left open thanks to a lack of a new truly new "Mario Kart" game since 2014's release of "Mario Kart 8." It looks like a fun little racer that we can't wait to see more of as we get closer to its launch in 2022. Check out the trailer below to see it for yourself.

'Gran Turismo 7' preorders go live

"GT7" is almost upon us, and this week preorders have finally become available for the game. There are a few different versions to choose from as the game will be available on both PS4 and PS5. In addition, there's also a 25th-anniversary edition that includes a disc for the PS5 version of the game in a steelbook case as well as a download code for the PS4 version of the game and an official soundtrack. In-game perks that come with the anniversary edition include 30 partner avatars, 1.1 million in-game credits, and in-game versions of the Toyota GR Yaris, Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol Tom's), Porsche 917 Living Legend, and the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model.

The standard PS4 version will run you $59.99, the standard PS5 version $69.99, and the 25th-anniversary edition will cost $89.99. If you're interested, you can preorder the game right here, or check out the latest trailer below.