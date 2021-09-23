2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon is a budget way to get 35" tires

Earlier this year, Jeep announced the Wrangler would get 35-inch tire options. On Thursday, the iconic 4x4 brand revealed that it would be offering factory 35s for less money with the the 2022 Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon package.

The package is essentially identical to what is offered on the Rubicon equivalent, albeit without the benefit of the latter's standard off-road goodies. The package includes BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tires in LT315/70R17C and a factory 1.5-inch lift with new shocks tuned for the job.

A cheaper Xtreme Recon offering helps Jeep fend off the 2021 Ford Bronco and its Sasquatch package, which offers similar goodies but is currently limited to automatic models and, like every Bronco variant, is virtually impossible to find in showrooms.

The Willys Xtreme Recon will join the rest of the 2022 Wrangler lineup in showrooms later this fall. Exact pricing wasn't given, but a representative said it will start under $40,000 before destination charge.

