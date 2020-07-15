Enthusiasts have been diving into the available configuration tools for the 2021 Ford Bronco, and while access to them has been sketchy, one particular detail has emerged: The attractive Sasquatch package — which adds 35" tires and locking differentials and is ostensibly available on every variant of the new 4x4 — can only be paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

This was confirmed when Twitter user Oliver Dueck reached out to Ford Communications Manager Mike Levine, who confirmed the dependency. There's good news, however: This is not necessarily permanent. If enough potential owners ask for manual S'quatch options, well, it could happen. See for yourself:

Sasquatch is only available with the 10-speed automatic. We're open to feedback for those that feel otherwise. — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) July 15, 2020

This is yet another enthusiast-friendly Bronco option that firewalls potential buyers into an automatic transmission; the other major powertrain component that forces you to opt for the 10-speed is the 2.7-liter, twin-turbocharged V6. For whatever it may be worth, Jeep offers a six-speed manual up and down the Wrangler lineup; granted, its engine options aren't quite as tantalizing.

It's worth noting that the Sasquatch package is available with the 2.3-liter engine — so long as the automatic transmission is selected. So, it's possible to get the locking differentials, Bilstein off-road shocks and 4.7:1 gear ratios (along with the aforementioned monster tires) without opting for the larger six-cylinder. For those who are looking for the Bronco's "Rubicon" equivalent, the Badlands model is your ticket. Regardless of engine choice, you can select locking differentials, big tires, extra height, and much, much more.

We suppose this was inevitable. It's called the Sasquatch package, after all — Bigfoot can't work more than two pedals with those big feet, right? But your author — owner of a manual 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport — would like to see Ford go the extra mile.

