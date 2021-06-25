Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon package adds factory lift, 35s and best-in-class capability

Jeep is bringing one of the most popular aftermarket Wrangler modifications to the showroom, care of its new Xtreme Recon package for the range-topping Rubicon and Rubicon 392 four-door models. The new package includes factory 35-inch tires along with some suspension and powertrain modifications for even more off-road capability, including "best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording."

Yes, this is what Jeep has been teasing this week, with the "40.4" sign from Monday referencing the Xtreme Recon's departure angle (in degrees).

In addition to factory BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tires in LT315/70R17C, the Xtreme Recon package adds a new 4.56:1 axle ratio and a factory 1.5-inch lift with new shocks tuned for the job; note that the total gain in ground clearance is actually more like 2.0 inches over the standard Rubicon since the tires themselves contribute a bit to the Wrangler's ride height.

Here are the full specs:

Jeep says an optional 4.88:1 axle ratio will also be made available for the Rubicon later this year, and it will enable a 100:1 crawl ratio – also best-in-class — but only when paired with the six-speed manual.

As company representatives like to remind us often, Jeep is always listening to its fans. Whether its product planners do anything with customer feedback is another matter entirely (just look how long it took for the Wrangler to get a V8 once again), but we suspect the introduction of the 2021 Ford Bronco has them on their toes. That's good news for enthusiasts. Competition betters the breed, right? Here it is, straight from Jeep VP Jim Morrison:

“We have been listening to and watching our customers make this one of the most popular modifications to their Wranglers, and now we will deliver this exciting new package, along with an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio, off the showroom floor at our Jeep dealerships.”

Xtreme Recon will be available on Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models, and from Jeep's announcement, it appears it will be limited to four-door Unlimited models at launch. Customers can order the package for 2021 model-year Wranglers starting Friday, but deliveries will not begin until August. The Xtreme Recon will carry over to the 2022 model year when the changeover occurs.