Mercedes GLE gets the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition treatment

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 is the latest of Stuttgart's finest to be warmed over (among other things) by Brabus. The 900 Rocket Edition packs as many horsepower as its name suggests (and even more torque) and will certainly attract attention – wanted and otherwise – in the wild.

Underneath, the 900 Rocket Edition is essentially a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, but Brabus punched out the standard GLE 63's engine to 4.5 liters in its quest to extract 900 ponies and 921 pound-feet of torque. Brabus says this is enough to propel the GLE to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of approximately 205 mph. Not bad for a SUV-coupe type thing with five doors and five seats, right?

As with any Brabus – including the less-extreme, 800-horsepower GLE tune it also offers – the modifications don't end with the powertrain. This particular example leans heavily into its grey-over-red color scheme, but for the Rocket 900 Edition's almost-$450,000 price tag (381,243 Euros), you can have yours customized just about any way you want it. We'd kindly request that you skip the bright anodized interior bits, but hey, it's your money.

Brabus has offered the same package on other Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including both the AMG GT and the G63. The former's sleek shape makes for a more suitable canvas than the latter, but like this GLE, neither is particularly subtle.