Brabus 900 Rocket Edition G Wagen will hit 174 mph

You can always count on Brabus to come through with a totally ridiculous car or two every year. In 2021, this Brabus 900 Rocket Edition of the G Wagen wins.

And to make this clear from the top, yes, the “900” in its name is referring to the amount of horsepower it makes. This car starts life as a Mercedes-AMG G 63, then Brabus goes to town on everything. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 gets a displacement increase to 4.5 liters, a long list of new, stronger internals and two bigger turbochargers. The modifications add up to a shocking 900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque. The 0-62 mph time is cut to just 3.7 seconds. A regular G 63 has a claimed 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, so this Rocket lives up to its name. Top speed is electronically limited to 174 mph, probably because you’re already pushing your luck at that speed in a box.

Brabus heavily modified this box to fit its style and add downforce. It uses the Widestar exterior design we saw in a previous G Wagen build of Brabus’, but this one takes it to another level. There’s a new carbon fiber front splitter with side flaps designed to reduce lift at high speeds. Plus, the rear has an enormous roof-mounted wing and new diffuser to add even more downforce. Engineering in downforce to a G Wagen feels wrong on a fundamental level, but these elements help it safely achieve the 174 mph top speed. Of course, a lower splitter and big diffuser hurt the vehicle’s off-road capabilities, but any such endeavors were clearly not a part of Brabus’ plans. You’ll notice small details and bigger changes made throughout the exterior. Some are more tasteful than others.

The gigantic 24-inch forged wheels and ultra-low-profile tires won’t do you any favors off-road either. They feature carbon fiber aero discs partially covering the wheels — these are some of the fanciest hubcap-type pieces you’ll ever see. Brabus has its own suspension system underneath it all to make the G Wagen handle better than stock, too.

Anybody who orders one of these will have endless customization options, but Brabus proposes a red-heavy theme with its interior photos. Brabus calls this color “Rocket Red,” which makes sense considering you’re in the Rocket Edition G Wagen. It definitely isn’t subtle, but what G Wagen owner takes pleasure in flying under the radar? Brabus’ extra loud stainless steel exhaust system will make sure everybody can hear you coming, but it also offers a “Coming Home” mode that brings the noise back down to a Mercedes whisper.

Only 25 of the Rocket Editions will be made, and while Brabus doesn’t list a price online, you can be sure that the vehicle will cost a small fortune.

