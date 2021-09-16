This popular car jump starter has an incredible 4.8-star rating on Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's no worse feeling than getting into your vehicle, turning the key, and not hearing your engine turn over. It's easy to accidentally leave a light on in your car overnight that drains your battery dry and leaves you in need a jump. Maybe you're lucky enough to have a second vehicle, a pair of jumper cables, and someone to help, but even if that's the case there's a much easier way. Portable car jump starters like this one from HULKMAN are a fantastic way to stay self-sufficient. As long as the jump starter is charged up, just attach it to your battery as you would with traditional jumper cables, give your key a crank, and you'll soon be on your way.

This particular HULKMAN Alpha85 jump starter can start any vehicle with up to an 8.5L gas or 6.0L diesel engine. The powerful little pack can provide up to 60 jump starts on a single charge, and with the brand's 65W Speed Charge feature, a full 0-to-100% charge should only take about 1.5 hours. Don't worry if you get stuck without a full charge, though, as the HULKMAN should be able to start most cars with a mere 20% of its power. It also features a 3.3-inch smart screen and nine types of protection to help prevent incorrect operation or sparks.

In addition to jumping your car, the jump starter includes a built-in flashlight to make nighttime jumps a breeze, and it even doubles as a 20,000 mAh battery bank that can power any 12V DC device like tire inflators, inverters and more. Finally, the product comes with a 24-month "hassle-free warranty and lifetime technical support." If you're interested, you can take advantage of this deal to get 35% off the price of this jump starter for a limited time, just below.

HULKMAN Alpha85 Jump Starter - $84.97 (35% off)