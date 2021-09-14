2021 Jeep Gladiator gets half door option

Jeep announced way back in February that the Wrangler would be available with half doors once again. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator was oddly missing in that announcement, which we say because its doors are basically the same. But Jeep has rectified that omission by bringing the half doors to the pickup truck.

Like on the Wrangler, they're part of a Dual Door Group option package. That means you'll also get the full doors for when you want a bit more protection from the elements. The half doors do come with soft windows that can be attached for elemental protection, but they aren't quite as quiet or nice as glass. They come in two options, one with fabric that matches the base soft top, and one that matches the optional premium fabric top. The base starts at $4,590, and the premium package is $4,990.

As with the Wrangler doors, the Gladiator's half doors are fully compatible with all the power functions and blind-spot monitoring. They're also covered under the factory warranty.

