2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer could get more expensive

Valuations for vintage Jeep Wagoneers have grown at an impressive clip. Prices for the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer could be doing the same. When we ran our First Drive of the newest and plushest Jeeps, Jeep quoted starting prices of $69,995 for the Wagoneer Series II and $88,995 for the Grand Wagoneer, both figures including a $2,000 destination fee. At the time of writing, the configurators for both models at Jeep's site show the same prices. Cars Direct reports that Wagoneer prices are about to go up by a nominal amount, based on information found in the latest Stellantis order guides.

If the Cars Direct figures make it to dealer Monroneys, the Wagoneer Series II with two-wheel drive will cost $70,545 after destination — a $550 bump. The entry level Grand Wagoneer Series I will increase to $89,845, an $850 rise over the current pricing. And the top-tier Grand Wagoneer Series III will climb from $105,995 to $106,845 after destination, another $850 addition. Cars Direct didn't make it clear whether the middle Grand Wagoneer Series II and Obsidian trims are also going up.

Jeep clearly has that "We know what we've got" feeling, considering the price comparisons with the Grand Wagoneer's domestic rivals. The 2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label with four-wheel drive costs $99,950 after destination, almost $7,000 less than the rumored new prices for the Grand Wagoneer Series III. There's an updated 2022 Navigator coming, so that difference will probably shrink some while still remaining noteworthy. A Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Sport costs $108,195 after destination normally, the chip shortage and a bit of de-contenting lowering that to $108,195 at the moment, $1,350 above the Jeep.

Looking overseas, the Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 starts at $99,900 after destination, the BMW X7 M50i starts at $100,795. If prices keep going the way they have been, Americans might start shopping the luxury imports because of the (relative) bargains.

