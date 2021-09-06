Rivian R1T and R1S get EPA ranges: 314 for the truck, 316 for the SUV

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said his company was waiting on various government agencies to complete their work before beginning Rivian deliveries sometime this month. One of those government divisions has weighed in, the EPA releasing range figures for Rivian's R1T pickup and R1S SUV. The numbers are for the Launch Edition vehicles, both with the mid-sized "Large" 135-kWh battery pack and riding on 21-inch wheels. The R1T was rated at 314 miles of range, drinking 48 kWh of energy per 100 miles, good for 74 mpge (miles per gallon equivalent) city, 66 highway, and 70 combined.

The R1S made it a couple miles further although with slightly less efficiency, rated at 316 miles of range, taking in 49 kWh of energy per 100 miles, good for 73 mpge city, 65 highway, and 69 combined. The difference in slightly increased range and slightly decreased efficiency could be down to vagaries in the respective packs on that particular day. The EPA test is conducted on a dyno, so aerodynamics don't play a part.

The wheel size is also pertinent, Rivian having said the 21-inchers on all-season rubber were designed for the best range. The optional 22-inch wheels were developed to provide "the best on-road handling" at the cost of a 5 to 10% reduction in range. One might anticipate the smaller 20-inch wheels being able to go further, but on the Rivian these will be forged units designed for off-roading and will get heavier, meaty tires that could extract a 10 to 15% range penalty compared to 21-inch wheels and stock tires.

As of January next year, we're told the Rivian pair will be available with the other two battery packs, a small one said to achieve about 230 miles on a charge, and a "Max" pack aiming for more than 400 miles from full to empty.

Ford hasn't mentioned planned pack sizes for its F-150 Lightning, but we know the OEM expects 300 miles of range from its extended-range pack and around 230 miles from a smaller pack. The GMC Hummer EV and its 200-kWh pack are aiming for 350 miles of range. Tesla's bandied a range of 250 to 500 miles or more for the Cybertruck, depending on configuration, but the Cybertruck is so far from production that its design isn't finalized yet. By putting its off-road-worthy trucks on the market, Rivian can now wait to see where the challengers land around its benchmark.