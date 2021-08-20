2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to debut Oct. 26

The 2023 Corvette Z06 will debut on Oct. 26, Chevrolet announced Friday, finally cementing the timeline for its unveiling of what is expected to be the most-powerful, non-electrified variant of the mid-engine sports car.

GM apparently took the Z06 on a brief European vacation ahead of its unveiling, as its video depicts the prototype cruising on Germany's Autobahn and around both the Nürburgring and the Circuit de la Sarthe (home of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, for the uninitiated), in what is obviously a nod to its competition roots. Specifically, the 5.5-liter, flat-plane crank V8 expected to power the high-performance road car is the same engine used in the C8.R race car, albeit with series-imposed restrictions.

That's right, the road-going Z06 should be significantly more powerful than the C8.Rs used in endurance racing. Rumors suggest the 5.5-liter, DOHC engine could rev to 9,000 rpm. Spy shots have also lent credibility to early rumors of a center-exit exhaust and ultra-wide, 345-section-width rubber in back and 275-section-width tires up front. From photos, they appear to be Michelin's mega-aggressive Pilot Sport Cup 2s.

At least we know for certain that we have just a little more than two months before we'll find out for certain.

