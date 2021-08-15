266,000 Ram pickups recalled for side-curtain airbag issue

Stellantis is voluntarily recalling an estimated 212,373 Ram pickups in the U.S., another 49,334 in Canada and Mexico, and a final 4,540 trucks in other markets over an issue with the side-curtain airbag inflators. During the manufacturing process, moisture could have found its way into the inflators. The moisture could cause the inflator to rupture and eject debris into the pickup cabin, even without an incident that deploys the side-curtain airbags. The OEM says it knows of one rupture and no injuries. Stellantis said it will let owners know when they can bring their vehicles in for service free of charge, the fix being replacement of the side-curtain airbag.

The trucks at issue were all produced between the 2015 and 2020 model years. They are the Ram 1500 Classic, and Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup and chassis cabs. Some inflators sold as replacement parts are also implicated. The current-generation Ram pickup launched for the 2019 model year isn't affected.

The automaker's statement included the line, "The inflators were produced by a supplier implicated in a similar recall by another auto maker." This could refer to GM's July recall of 400,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The inflators came from Joyson Safety Systems, the company that bought Takata's assets in 2018 when Takata went bankrupt, and were produced in Mexico. Joyson appears to still be suffering indigestion from that purchase, the company announcing the discovery of falsified seat belt testing data from the Takata era just two months ago.

The problem ingredient in Takata inflators was identified as ammonium nitrate, a volatile compound designed to explode to inflate airbags in a crash. The chemical reacts poorly to moisture and humidity, and when exposed, can explode with excessive force, blowing apart the metal container it's stored in and sending shrapnel into the cabin. Stellantis, though, said the airbags involved in this recall don't contain ammonium nitrate.

Ram owners with questions can call the Stellantis help line at 1-800-853-1403.

