2022 Nissan Leaf gets big price cuts across the board

The market for affordable EVs has been gradually getting more crowded and competitive, particularly from the likes of Chevrolet, Hyundai and Kia. That's a problem for Nissan and its Leaf, which, while still appealing in a number of ways, is packing some older technology. So the 2022 Nissan Leaf will get a major price cut across the board, with a few standard features added to the base model.

The new base price for the Leaf S is $28,375. That's $4,245 less than the same car last year. That's the short-range version, EPA-rated at 149 miles on a charge. For a Leaf S Plus, the long-range version rated at 229 miles, pricing now starts at $33,375, a drop of $5,845. Both of those prices include destination feeds but are before factoring in the $7,500 federal tax credit, which would put the short-range car just above $20,000 and the long-range car just above $25,000. We've included the pricing for all trim levels below.

Leaf S: $28,375 SV: $29,775

Leaf Plus S: $33,375 SV: $36,375 SL: $38,375



On top of the price cut, Nissan has added some standard features to the base S models to sweeten the deal. All models get standard DC fast charging via a CHAdeMO port. Also standard are the features from the old SV Plus Technology Package. Those features include eight-way power drivers' seat, surround-view cameras, ProPilot highway driving assist, LED headlights, autodimming rearview mirror, driver alertness monitor and electronic parking brake.

Exact availability hasn't been announced, but the 2022 Leaf should start showing up at dealers this year.

Related video: