It's not unheard of for a car with extremely low miles to appear for sale years after it was built. In some unusual cases, they might not even be registered. But what's truly bizarre is for a whole group of five cars reappearing for sale having never been registered. And even more so when they're five unique examples of the Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine, a car that had to be specially ordered from the company.

And yet, that's exactly what Bentley Emirates is offering. Bentley the company has said that the five stretched Mulsannes were delivered, but never used or registered. It's not completely clear whether they were ordered by one person, five individuals, or maybe even the dealer. We've reached out for details and will update when we have clarification. No matter what, it's unfathomable that such cars would be ordered and never used. Though pricing was never announced, they can't have been cheap. Can you imagine dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on something and never using that thing?

Anyway, here's a quick refresher on the Mulsanne Grand Limousine. Bentley said the first cars were built in 2015, and the model made its public debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Obviously, the most distinct part of the car was its length, just over three feet greater than a standard Mulsanne, itself a large machine. Overall height also increased by three inches. This made room for an additional set of rear-facing seats behind the fronts. The divider behind the front seats has electrochromic glass to provide privacy. A bottle cooler, champagne flutes, a soft-drink cabinet and tumblers are all included, and there are fold-out tables on which to rest said glasses.

One of the five cars is pictured above in the same Silver Frost over Moroccan Blue paint scheme as the Geneva show car. The other four each have their own color schemes: Damson over Black Crystal, Onyx over Candy Red, Rubino Red over Light Gazelle and a single-tone Black Sapphire. So you have options.

Pricing for these cars hasn't been announced. But you surely can't afford one if you have to ask. Also, while the cars are for sale in the United Arab Emirates, the dealer will ship to anywhere in the world.

Related Video: