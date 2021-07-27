An electric Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa shrunken down to kids' size

The 250 Testa Rossa is among the most revered classics in Ferrari's history. It had a hugely successful racing career, was powered by the famed Colombo V12, and looks beautiful to boot. Unfortunately, it can be rather difficult to obtain considering they cost anywhere from $16 million to $40 million. However, if you still must have one, and don't mind it being smaller than the original introduced in 1957, you're in luck.

Called the 250 Testa Rossa J (for Junior), the car is a 3/4 scale replica of the legendary "red head." It's powered by a 12kW battery and can reach a top speed of 47 mph. But while it lacks a V12, it's not your typical Walmart toy aisle Power Wheels.

The car is being built by The Little Car Company, a U.K. based firm that has re-created everything from a pint-sized Bugatti Type 35 to a life-sized dune buggy based on a Tamiya R/C kit from the 1980s. These cars run on electric power, but the company has sought street-legalization (in some countries) for at least some of their offerings.

The Testa Rossa J was built in partnership with Ferrari, and is an official Ferrari lifestyle product. In fact, the prancing horse company even lent the Little Car Company original drawings from Ferrari Classiche to help develop it. The body was even formed by hand-beating aluminum, just like how Ferrari built the originals.

The brakes have been supplied by Brembo, the tires Pirelli, and the wheels a scale replica of the original Borranis. Given the compact nature of the cockpit, there's a quick steering wheel that looks like a dead ringer for a classic wood-rimmed Nardi as well.

There are four drive modes — Novice, Comfort, Sport and Race — selected by a Manettino dial inspired by the 812 Superfast. Each one unleashes a different amount of maximum power extracted by the 48-volt motor and has a different top speed. Novice allows just 1kW with a 12 mph limit, while Race mode gives you access to all 12 kW and its maximum speed.

The Little Car Company plans to build only 299 examples of the Testa Rossa J. A number of color options are available, some based on actual racing liveries. Pricing has not been announced, but given that the company's Aston Martin DB5 Junior starts at $48,300 and can go as high as $62,200 for the Vantage version, the Ferrari won't be cheap. Unless, that is, you're comparing to a real 250 Testa Rossa.