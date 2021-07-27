Airstream x Pottery Barn trailer makes travel even more homey

Talk about timing and striking when the iron is hot: Last year, as the pandemic turned close-quarters travel into the only option and sent RV rentals skyrocketing, Airstream and Pottery Barn released a "wanderlust-inspired" collection of housewares, decor, and bedding that ranged in price from $12 to $299. This year, with RVs still the rage and pent-up travel demand bursting all seams, Airstream and Pottery Barn teamed up again on the 2.0 Collection "which reflects the idea that home is wherever our customers are." A larger selection expanded the collection's price range from $12 to $899. Now the collaboration has run the opposite direction, with Airstream creating a Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer with built-in features derived from Pottery Barn collections.

Starting with a 23-foot Airstream Globetrotter that sleeps four, the kitchen's furnished with a Pottery Barn matte-black pull-down faucet, a stainless-steel flat apron sink, and solid walnut cutting board sink cover. Dinner will be served on a 16-piece Mason Stoneware Dinnerware Set. Hungry travelers can dine at the solid oak dinette table inspired by Pottery Barn’s Benchwright Dining Collection, or on the couch with custom cushions inspired by Pottery Barn’s Big Sur Collection that also hides a tray table in its arm. The bedroom's single queen or two twin beds get wrapped in Belgian Flax linens. The bathroom gets a matte-black faucet to match that in the kitchen, hovering over a round vessel sink. Throughout the living space are oatmeal linen Emery Curtain window coverings, Pottery Barn under-bed storage and paneled overhead lockers, and wall scones.

Outside, designers engineered Airstream's first hanging table, which sits under an oh-so-Pottery-Barn awning. Campfire singalongs will take a huge step up in elegance with the included outdoor folding table, armchair set, and doormat. No "Freebird" here. Think Fiona Apple.