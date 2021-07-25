The next 'Grid' game uses the same virtual set tech as 'The Mandalorian'

Codemasters offered the first look at the next 'Grid' game during EA Play Live . 'Grid Legends' features a story mode that mashes together live-action performances and in-game action. Senior gameplay designer Becky Crossdale said Codemasters harnessed the same extended reality tech that was used to create the world of 'The Mandalorian.'

In the story mode, you'll be "front and center in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track" during the Grid World Series, according to EA . The cast includes Ncuti Gatwa (Netflix's 'Sex Education').

You'll be able to race in and upgrade more than 100 vehicles, including touring cars, big rigs, single seaters and stadium trucks. With the race creator, you can set up a showdown between a variety of mixed-class rides. There will also be more than 130 tracks to race on including real-life locations like Brands Hatch and Indianapolis and street routes in the likes of San Francisco, Paris, London and Moscow.

'Grid Legends' is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2022. Codemasters plans to reveal more details in the coming months.

This story by K. Holt originally appeared on Engadget.

