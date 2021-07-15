2022 Subaru WRX could get the turbo flat-four the BRZ wishes it had

Subaru's hotly-anticipated next-generation WRX is nearly ready for its first outing on a canyon road. It's expected to make its global debut in 2021, and a new report from Japan gives us a better idea of what to expect from the model.

Without citing sources, Japanese magazine Goo-Net wrote the WRX will receive a turbocharged, 2.4-liter flat-four engine. It's the same basic flat-four that powers a number of current Subaru models, including the second-generation BRZ (where it's naturally-aspirated), the Outback, and the Ascent. It's turbocharged in both soft-roaders, but Subaru won't simply cherry-pick the four out of an Outback and drop it in its sport sedan. It will reportedly tune it to develop at least 300 horsepower in the WRX and somewhere north of 350 horsepower in the WRX STI.

Permanent all-wheel drive will come standard, and it sounds like a six-speed manual transmission will once again be available. Subaru will offer an optional automatic transmission (likely a CVT) for buyers seeking two pedals.