2022 Subaru WRX could get the turbo flat-four the BRZ wishes it had

Subaru's hotly-anticipated next-generation WRX is nearly ready for its first outing on a canyon road. It's expected to make its global debut in 2021, and a new report from Japan gives us a better idea of what to expect from the model.
Without citing sources, Japanese magazine Goo-Net wrote the WRX will receive a turbocharged, 2.4-liter flat-four engine. It's the same basic flat-four that powers a number of current Subaru models, including the second-generation BRZ (where it's naturally-aspirated), the Outback, and the Ascent. It's turbocharged in both soft-roaders, but Subaru won't simply cherry-pick the four out of an Outback and drop it in its sport sedan. It will reportedly tune it to develop at least 300 horsepower in the WRX and somewhere north of 350 horsepower in the WRX STI.
Permanent all-wheel drive will come standard, and it sounds like a six-speed manual transmission will once again be available. Subaru will offer an optional automatic transmission (likely a CVT) for buyers seeking two pedals.
Subaru previewed the next WRX in June 2021 by publishing a blacked-out image that provided a better look at a scenic mountain range than at the car. All we can glean from the photo is that the next WRX will again feature a three-box design (sorry, folks, but there's no evidence the hatch is coming back), and its hood will get a scoop. Our spy photographers caught a much bigger scoop when they spotted an early test mule in March 2016. Their photos suggest the WRX won't stray far from Subaru's design language, yet it won't be merely a souped-up Impreza.
More details about the next-generation Subaru Impreza will emerge in the coming months. It's expected to make its global debut before the end of 2021. Our crystal ball tells us we'll likely see it at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
