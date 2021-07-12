Official

Massive tanker fire may have Detroit's I-75 shut down for days

Remarkably, the driver got out of this with just minor injuries.

Jul 12th 2021 at 11:18PM

Part of I-75 in metro Detroit was closed after a fuel tanker truck caught fire Monday in Troy, Mich., and damage to the road surface could keep things snarled there for days.

The Michigan DOT closed both northbound and southbound lanes because of the conflagration, caused after the tanker sideswiped a concrete median. The truck was carrying 12,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel.

Transportation officials don't know when the roadway will be reopened, but it remains closed for sure through Tuesday morning's commute.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old who was otherwise not identified, escaped and was treated for minor injuries. Police said no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters worked the blaze for hours using water, until firefighting foam arrived, which quickly extinguished the blaze.

 

