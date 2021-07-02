Vanderhall's new electric 4x4 renamed Brawley and sounds quick

Vanderhall has released several updates regarding its new all-electric off-roader, which now has a new, official name: Brawley. Vanderhall has also confirmed that it will be part of the company's 2022 product line, and that customers will be able to place reservations starting on July 15.

While the company has traditionally played in the three-wheeler space, the Brawley (née Navarro) will be a true 4x4, and it has some pretty impressive specs. The GTS model will pack four electric motors (one per wheel, naturally) with a combined output of 404 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque; whether this will be the only variant offered at launch or merely the range-topping model has yet to be announced. We do know for certain that it will be offered with two battery capacities (40 and 60 kWh), with up to 200 miles of range from the latter option.