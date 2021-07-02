2021 Ford Bronco aftermarket stampede begins with Zone Offroad lift kit

Zone Offroad announced this week that it is getting into the Bronco aftermarket with a series of suspension upgrades, starting with a 1-inch leveling kit (available now) and 2-inch lift kit (available for pre-order), to be followed by even taller options and some other components.

The 1-inch leveling kit can be used on both standard and Sasquatch package models and allows some additional clearance for aftermarket wheel options. The 2-inch lift is only compatible with the base suspension height, so it cannot be used on Badlands models or any Sasquatch-equipped Bronco. Zone Offroad has a 2-inch Sasquatch lift kit in the works, along with a 4" kit for the base suspension.

"These two newly released lift kits are the first of many upgrades from Zone Offroad to increase the stance and help the Bronco conquer trails and go beyond," the company said in its announcement. "These newly released upgrades are the first of a wider range of Zone Offroad lift kits and accessories planned for the Ford Bronco that will be designed to build on the aggressive appearance and performance of the new trucks."

Related Video: