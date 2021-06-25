How BMW X3 filmed its chase scene with Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's 'Black Widow'

The new Marvel Studios movie, "Black Widow," stars Scarlett Johansson in the title role with supporting performances by David Harbour, Florence Pugh, as well as the BMW X3 and 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The star car is an X3 M40i (which has been updated for 2022). It features prominently in a chase scene through Budapest. The 2 Series Gran Coupe also shares screen time.

Both of the movie cars are currently on display at the BMW Welt museum in Munich. BMW has also set up a 3D virtual reality experience of the two models at dealerships.

Apparently, the two BMWs were sufficiently well-received that the brand's products will appear in other Marvel Studios films as well.

"Black Widow" reaches the silver screen on July 9 and will be available on Disney+ the same day. Watch the trailer for the movie here. And check out the video below for a look at the filming of the X3's chase scene.