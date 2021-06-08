2022 BMW X3, X4 updated, six-cylinder gains 48-volt mild hybrid system

BMW's X3 compact SUV and its X4 SUV coupe sibling get treated to minor mid-cycle updates for the 2022 model year. The 2022 X3 and X4 get exterior design tweaks including a redesigned front end — but, mercifully, not the towering grilles seen on the latest 4 Series — and the six-cylinder M40i versions gain BMW's 48-volt mild-hybrid system. There are also updates inside.

As before, the X3 is offered as the four-cylinder, rear-wheel-drive sDrive30i, as the all-wheel-drive xDrive30i, and as the six-cylinder all-wheel-drive xDrive M40i. The slope-back X4 skips the rear-wheel-drive configuration and comes only as the xDrive30i and Drive M40i.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the 30i models is unchanged, with outputs of 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six in the M40i variants makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 3.0-liter's new mild-hybrid system, seen already in other BMW models with this engine, cannot power the car on its own but recuperates brake energy, which it stores in a dedicated battery, then taps that energy to assist the engine by powering the electrical system under load. It can add an extra 11 horsepower, and it also widens the bandwidth of the auto stop-start system, allowing engine shutdown at speeds below 9 mph when coming to a stop. The system also allows the engine to switch off when coasting at speeds from 15 to 99 mph.

The available Driving Assistance Professional package features an upgraded version of BMW's adaptive cruise control. The enhanced system has stop-and-go capability as well as semi-autonomous steering capability, including the ability to execute a signaled lane change. With the optional Parking Assistance package, the X3/X4 can now back out of a space by retracing its path.

Both models have a reworked fascia with a more squared-off frame for the grilles, a reshaped front bumper, and redesigned headlights. Similarly, the rear bumper, taillights and exhaust outlets have been tweaked. A new optional 19-inch wheel design for the X3 (Jet Black bicolor Style 842) includes a removable plastic inset piece to smooth airflow around the wheels. There are also two new paint colors: Brooklyn Grey metallic (pictured on the X4), Tanzanite Blue II metallic, and Piermont Red.

Inside, the main infotainment touchscreen now measures 10.25 inches, with a 12.3-inch unit along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster optional on the X3 and standard on the X4. The rest of the center stack and the center console have been redesigned with elements borrowed from the 3 Series and 4 Series. The instrument cluster display offers a 3D enhanced mode that is able to show surrounding vehicles, and the ambient lighting has several animated features such as flashing to indicate an incoming phone call.

Pricing for the X3 starts at $44,695 (including the $995 destination charge) for the sDrive 30i, with the AWD version an additional $2,000, both representing an increase of $700 over 2021 prices. The X3 M40i xDrive is $58,795, an increase of $1,200. The X4 opens at $52,795 for the xDrive 30i, an increase of $200, while the xDrive M40i is $63,395, $700 more than before.

