The latest version of Porsche's infotainment system, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0, arrives this summer and brings a host of updates.

Android Auto finally joins the party, but it's still a second-class citizen to Apple CarPlay, since Android Auto requires a wired connection via USB while CarPlay now goes wireless. For subscribers to Apple Music, that service is further integrated into the operating system once drivers link their Apple ID to their car.

Additionally, Porsche joins the "Hey, you" movement with its voice recognition system. Like the Mercedes-Benz MBUX system that responds to "Hey, Mercedes," Porsche's Voice Pilot voice recognition system pricks up its electronic ears when the driver utters, "Hey, Porsche." The system now boasts natural voice recognition, meaning the driver no longer has to memorize specific commands. Instead, he or she can merely say, "I'm cold" or "Find a gas station," and it's claimed the system will respond appropriately.

The navigation system also will change a drive route based on the latest traffic information, while the Porsche Connect app can include calendar notifications from one's connected smartphone. PCM 6.0 arrives in the 911, Panamera, and Cayenne models this summer.

Related video: