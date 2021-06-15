Green

Audi E-Tron GT buyers will get three years of free DC fast charging

Electrify America stations are being built out to provide it

Jun 15th 2021 at 11:44AM
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT lead
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT front action
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT action rear
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT action profile
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT front three quarter action
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT low action rear
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT front three quarter mountain
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT rear three quarter garage
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT badge sun
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT interior
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT front seats
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT seats and glass roof
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT door detail
  • 2022 Audi ETron GT trunk

You don't have to buy a Porsche Taycan to get years of free charging. Audi has revealed that 2022 E-Tron GT buyers will get three years of free DC fast charging (through VW's Electrify America, of course) like their Taycan-owning counterparts. If you can find the right stations, you can charge your electric sports sedan from 5 percent to 80 percent in 22 minutes at no cost. You might not pay a thing for a state-to-state trip or an extended backroad jaunt, in other words.

This could be important when the E-Tron GT's estimated range tops out at 238 miles. You might be more likely to buy the EV if the price of an extended journey is a non-issue There's also a clear competitive motivation — Tesla has occasionally revived free Supercharging as an incentive to buy its cars, and Audi might lose business if it insists on paid battery top-ups.

The challenge, as before, is coverage. Electrify America expects to have 800 U.S. stations by the end of 2021, but Tesla already had over 908 Supercharger stations in the country as of March 2020. Free charging might not matter much if there aren't enough stations along your planned routes. Audi's freebie might only reach its full potential once coverage is truly ubiquitous.

Related video:

Featured Gallery2022 Audi E-Tron GT
2022 Audi ETron GT lead 2022 Audi ETron GT front action 2022 Audi ETron GT action rear 2022 Audi ETron GT action profile 2022 Audi ETron GT front three quarter action 2022 Audi ETron GT low action rear 2022 Audi ETron GT front three quarter mountain 2022 Audi ETron GT rear three quarter garage

Audi RS e-tron GT Information

Audi RS e-tron GT
