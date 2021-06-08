2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe gives you more doors for less cash

Following one year after the debut of the new-generation 4 Series two-door coupe comes the 4 Series Gran Coupe — yep, the four-door version. In fact, the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door hatchback.

Compared to the previous-gen model, the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe body is 5.9 inches longer, 1 inch wider, and a surprising 2.1 inches taller. The two-door 4 Series is 2 inches lower and fractionally (0.6-inch) shorter in length. Compared to the 3 Series sedan, the 4 Series four-door is nearly 3 inches longer, an inch wider, and almost the same height. Naturally, the design adopts the giant, flared-nostril grille. The fascia also incorporates adaptive LED headlights along with U-shaped fiber-optic daytime running lights (Icon adaptive LEDs with Laserlight are optional). A spoiler appears at the trailing edge of the rear liftgate, while the profile view shows new flush door handles and frameless door glass.

The more-door 4 Series will appear first as the rear-wheel-drive 430i and the M440i xDrive. An all-wheel-drive 430i xDrive and a rear-wheel-drive M440i will follow. That will give the Gran Coupe one more variant than the (non-M) 4 Series two-door coupe.

The 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe powertrains mirror those of the two-door cars. The 430i uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The M440i's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six produces 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft and incorporates a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The latter cannot power the car, but facilitates the auto stop-start system (allowing engine shutdown below 9 mph) and regenerating brake energy.

Both engines are paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission (what, you were expecting a manual?). The autobox includes shift paddles, launch control, and a Sprint function. Pulling the left paddle for a second or more drops the transmission into the lowest available gear and switches all the powertrain and chassis settings to their max-sport mode.

BMW says the 430i Gran Coupe will go from 0–60 mph in 5.8 seconds, while the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe can do it in 4.4 seconds. That puts the 430i Gran Coupe 0.3 second behind its two-door sibling, while the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe trails its two-door counterpart by 0.1 second.

Standard equipment on the Gran Coupe is largely the same as that on the two-door, with highlights including navigation, a moonroof, and power sport seats. The M440i also gets an M sport suspension, M sport differential, M sport brakes, variable sport steering, Shadowline exterior trim and aluminum tetragon interior accents.

For the 430i, major options include the M Sport Package (M Sport suspension, variable sport steering, 19-inch wheels, aluminum tetragon interior trim, aerodynamic kit, M steering wheel, and Sensatec dashboard) and the Dynamic Handling Package (adaptive M suspension, M sport differential, M Sport brakes, 19-inch wheels). The M440i offers a Cooling and High-Performance Tire Package that brings the adaptive M suspension, the M Technology Package and 19-inch wheels. Both cars can be upgraded with adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability and extended traffic-jam assist, a surround-view camera with 3D view, a drive recorder, and a head-up display among numerous other items.

Pricing for the 430i Gran Coupe is $45,795 and the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe is $58,995. That 430i Gran Coupe starting price is $800 less than the two-door 430i, and the 440i version is $500 less than its two-door counterpart. The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is set to reach dealerships in August.

